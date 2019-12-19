MLAs in M.P. to make their assets public

In a bid to bring transparency in political system, MLAs in Madhya Pradesh have decided to disclose details of their assets, including those of dependents, by June 30 every year which will be verified by a chartered accountant and put into public domain.
A resolution to this effect was passed unanimously by the legislators of the ruling Congress, Opposition BJP and others in the 230-member Assembly on Wednesday.
As per the resolution, the details of the assets of the MLAs and their dependents would be made public through the website of the Assembly.
Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Govind Singh presented the government resolution in the House stating that every MLA would submit details of his assets to the Assembly’s Principal Secretary before June 30 every year.
