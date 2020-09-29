Other States

Mizoram remains only State without virus fatality

Mizoram remains the only State in India without any COVID-19 fatality, as the death count in the country nears the 1,00,000 mark.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga attributes the zero fatality to the “community discipline” besides the medical fraternity that has been up to the challenge despite limitations.

Microbiologists at Zoram Medical College, the State’s only COVID-19 hospital 15 km south of capital Aizawl, said the factors behind Mizoram’s ability to buck the trend merited research. But they agreed that the community engagement in the State played a major role.

