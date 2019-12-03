Mizoram has 17,897 AIDS patients

Mizoram reported on Monday that at least 17,897 people are infected with HIV/AIDS, the highest in the country, with around nine persons testing positive everyday in the State since the beginning of this year.
Over 42% of those in the age group of 25-34 years have tested positive for HIV in the State, one of the least populated in the country, said officials of the Mizoram State AIDS Control Society that released the data on the occasion of the World AIDS Day on Sunday.
Several awareness programmes were organised across the State.
Officials said 2,557 fresh HIV cases were detected in 2018-19, which was “extremely high” as the State has a merely 10 lakh population.
Among the total number of HIV patients, 6,069 are female, they said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.