Mizoram has 17,897 AIDS patients

Mizoram reported on Monday that at least 17,897 people are infected with HIV/AIDS, the highest in the country, with around nine persons testing positive everyday in the State since the beginning of this year.

Over 42% of those in the age group of 25-34 years have tested positive for HIV in the State, one of the least populated in the country, said officials of the Mizoram State AIDS Control Society that released the data on the occasion of the World AIDS Day on Sunday.

Several awareness programmes were organised across the State.

Officials said 2,557 fresh HIV cases were detected in 2018-19, which was “extremely high” as the State has a merely 10 lakh population.

Among the total number of HIV patients, 6,069 are female, they said.