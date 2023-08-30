HamberMenu
Mizoram Assembly polls | Opposition Zoram People's Movement forms alliance with Hmar People's Convention

An agreement was signed between the two parties in Sakawrdai village in the northeastern part of Mizoram on August 30.

August 30, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - Aizawl

PTI

The Opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) in Mizoram announced that it will fight the Assembly elections in the State in an alliance with the Hmar People's Convention (HPC).

An agreement was signed between the two parties in Sakawrdai village in the northeastern part of the State on August 29.

“The HPC will extend full support to the ZPM in the Assembly polls, due to be held later this year, without fielding any candidates on its own to ensure that the ZPM candidates are elected to the State Assembly,” the agreement said.

“Both the parties will also work together for the Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) elections, which will be held next year,” it said.

“The ZPM will take steps to implement the Memorandum of Settlement signed between the Hmar People’s Convention-Democratic or HPC(D) and Mizoram government in April 2018 if the party comes to power after the Assembly polls,” the agreement said.

ZPM vice-president Kenneth Chawngliana said HPC had signed such agreements with several parties in the past but none of them fulfilled the promises made.

HPC president Rohringa said that Hmar-dominated areas in Mizoram have been deprived of development. He urged party workers to give their best to ensure that the alliance becomes fruitful.

