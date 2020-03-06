‘Missing’ Congress MLA resigns from Madhya Pradesh Assembly

Congress MLA from Suwasra Hardeep Singh Dang, who was among the four reportedly missing MLAs believed to be ferried to Bengaluru by the BJP, on Thursday tendered his resignation as a legislator claiming the Cabinet Ministers ignored his region’s development and his complaints with the Chief Minister went unheeded.

Stating that he had heard the news of his resignation, Vidhan Sabha Speaker N.P. Prajapati pointed out that Mr. Dang had not tendered his resignation to him in person. Once he does so, the Speaker would take the appropriate step after considering it according to the rules.

Flagging that “middlemen and corrupt are sitting in the government”, Mr. Dang wrote in his letter, “I am being continuously ignored in the Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha region. And no Minister is willing to work. Even to get the smallest work of party workers done, I have to make repeated trips to Bhopal and still work is not done.”

“As a result,” he wrote, “development works like irrigation scheme, road construction, compensation in case of 100% damage to crops in floods, crop loan amount, bonus, self help groups, loan waiver, laptops to students, etc were not being completed.”

Mr. Dang claimed that on request for the development of his region, “several times it was said that there is dearth of budget. Whereas in the areas of Ministers and their acquaintances development works are carried out without any obstacles”.

He further wrote: “I consider myself a small man. My mistake has been that I have not been part of the Kamal Nath, the Digvijaya Singh or the Jyotiraditya Singh faction. I have been only with the Congress. That’s why I have had to face so many difficulties.”

Mr. Dang wrote that no one among the leaders listened to him despite several complaints.

In another letter addressed to Chief Minister Kamal Nath, he wrote: “With extreme sadness, I am writing that you didn’t pay attention to what I said and didn’t reassure me and neither your Ministers pay attention to my work.”