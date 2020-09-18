Minor reshuffle in top bureaucracy

In a minor reshuffle in the top bureaucracy, the Central government has appointed Gujarat cadre IAS officer S. Aparna as the next Secretary, Pharmaceuticals, in the central administration.

A 1988 batch IAS officer, Ms. Aparna will be taking over from P.D. Waghela, also a Gujarat cadre IAS officer, who is set to superannuate at the end of September.

Ms. Aparna has recently returned from the World Bank, where she was the Executive Director representing India. Before she was moved to the World Bank three years ago, she was Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister in Gujarat.

In another appointment, Apurva Chandra, also a 1988 batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre and currently posted as Special Secretary and Director General (Acquisition) in the Ministry of Defence, has been made full-time Secretary, Labour and Employment.

Mr. Chandra will take over from Heera Lal Samariya, who is also retiring from the service at the end of September.

Anand Kumar, a 1984 batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, has been made Secretary, National Commission for Backward Classes in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Here also, the incumbent Ajoy Kumar is retiring this month.

Mr. Kumar has been moved from the Ministry of Culture, where he is Special Secretary.

In another appointment, the Modi government has preferred to appoint retired bureaucrat Raghvendra Singh as Secretary (Culture) for a period of one year on re-employment and contract basis. Mr. Singh is a 1983 batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre.

Following his superannuation, he was appointed as CEO of the Development of Museums and Cultural Spaces (DMCS) under the Ministry of Culture. Along with his appointment as Secretary, Culture, he will continue to hold the charge of the CEO of DMCS.

These appointment orders were issued on Friday by the Department of Personnel and Training, after securing the approvals from the PM-led Appointments Commitee of the Cabinet.