Minor gang-rape survivor’s father dies “in accident” after her medical examination in Kanpur

The father of a minor girl who was allegedly gang-raped by three persons died “in an accident” after being hit by a truck a day after she had lodged a police complaint in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The relatives of the girl alleged that he was murdered and accused the police of complicity. The father of one of the accused is allegedly posted as a sub-inspector in Kannauj district.

A case under Sections 376d (a), 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 5G/6 of the POCSO Act was registered at Sajeti police station. The girl had reached a community health centre in Ghatampur for her medical examination after the FIR when her father and brother, who had accompanied her, stepped out to drink tea in the morning, said a senior police officer. The girl’s father met with “an accident” by an unidentified truck, said DIG Kanpur Preetinder Singh, adding that a case under accident had been registered.

The minor’s father was taken to a hospital where he died during treatment, said the officer.

The main accused in the gang-rape case Golu Yadav was arrested and five teams have been formed to arrest the remaining two accused, said Mr. Singh.

The girl’s relatives and outraged locals staged a dharna on the road and held up traffic on the Kanpur-Sagar Highway. The girl’s grandfather alleged that his son had been murdered in complicity with the police. “Police walo ne marwa dala hai (The police got him killed),” he told journalists.

Mr. Singh said police was trying to work out both the cases, the alleged gang-rape and the death of the girl’s father.

U.P. police in a tweet instructed Kanpur police to swiftly unveil the case of the father’s death on the basis of “evidence” and ensure the arrest of the remaining accused in the gang-rape case. “The truck that was involved in the alleged accident be recovered and its driver arrested,” said U.P. Police.