Minor domestic help burnt to death

Two arrested in Assam’s Nagaon district

The police in central Assam’s Nagaon district have arrested two people for allegedly burning a minor domestic help to death.

The victim, a 12-year-old girl, was from the adjoining Karbi Anglong district.

Her employer, Prakash Borthakur, and his son Nayanmoni Borthakur were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the girl’s death, Nagaon’s Superintendent of Police Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said.

“As per her employer, the girl committed suicide. However, after initial inspection, it is suspected that she was murdered and then burnt. She was also underage to be working as domestic help. Therefore, the two accused were taken to custody immediately. The investigation is on,” Assam’s Director-General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta tweeted on Friday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the girl had been employed as domestic help for five years but was not allowed to go home.