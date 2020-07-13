Other States

Two Jaish-e-Muhammad militants killed in encounter at Jammu & Kashmir’s Anantnag

File photo for representation.

File photo for representation.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

A woman was also injured in the exchange of fire during the search operation at Viddy Srigufwara area

Two unidentified Jaish-e-Muhammad militants were killed in an ongoing operation by security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Monday, the police said.

One woman was also injured in the exchange of fire, an official said.

Police said the two were killed in Viddy Srigufwara area during a search operation.

A joint team of the police, the Army’s 3 RR and the CRPF has encircled a group of militants, whose numbers are not known.

“The operation is on,” the police said.

Mobile internet has been snapped in Anantnag district “as a precautionary measure”.

On Sunday, three militants were killed in north Kashmir’s Sopore.

