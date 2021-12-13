Other States

2 policemen killed, 12 injured in Srinagar militant attack

Two policemen were killed and 12 others injured in a militant attack at Zewan area near Srinagar on Monday afternoon.


"Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. Fourteen personnel were injured in the attack," a police spokesman said.


Two of the 14 injured policemen, including one Assistant Sub Inspector and a Selection Grade Constable, succumbed to their injuries, the police said.


Preliminary reports suggested that militants alighted on the Aripora Zeewan road in the outskirts of Srinagar on Srinagar-Jammu and opened indiscriminate fire on a bus carrying the police personnel.


"The search operation is on in the area to nab the attackers. A cordon has been thrown at the spot," the police said.


 The police said most of the injured were to shifted to hospitals in Srinagar for treatment.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2021 7:56:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/militants-fire-at-bus-carrying-jk-armed-police-personnel-in-srinagar/article37945506.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY