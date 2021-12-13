2 policemen killed, 12 injured in Srinagar militant attack

The incident took place in Pantha Chowk area

Two policemen were killed and 12 others injured in a militant attack at Zewan area near Srinagar on Monday afternoon.



"Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. Fourteen personnel were injured in the attack," a police spokesman said.



Two of the 14 injured policemen, including one Assistant Sub Inspector and a Selection Grade Constable, succumbed to their injuries, the police said.



Preliminary reports suggested that militants alighted on the Aripora Zeewan road in the outskirts of Srinagar on Srinagar-Jammu and opened indiscriminate fire on a bus carrying the police personnel.



"The search operation is on in the area to nab the attackers. A cordon has been thrown at the spot," the police said.



The police said most of the injured were to shifted to hospitals in Srinagar for treatment.