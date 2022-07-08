Militant, soldier killed near Line of Control in Kupwara
A militant and a soldier were killed during the Army’s anti-infiltration operation along the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Kupwara.
Preliminary reports suggested that the Army foiled the infiltration bid in Tangdhar sector and killed a militant. One soldier was also killed, officials said.
Initial reports suggested a group, comprising three to four militants, was spotted in the area.
“Searches are on in the area,” officials said.
Sources said arms and ammunition was also recovered at the encounter site.
