Militant, soldier killed near Line of Control in Kupwara

Army jawans at Kupwara district in north Kashmir. File.

Army jawans at Kupwara district in north Kashmir. File. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A militant and a soldier were killed during the Army’s anti-infiltration operation along the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Kupwara.

Preliminary reports suggested that the Army foiled the infiltration bid in Tangdhar sector and killed a militant. One soldier was also killed, officials said.

Initial reports suggested a group, comprising three to four militants, was spotted in the area.

“Searches are on in the area,” officials said.

Sources said arms and ammunition was also recovered at the encounter site.


