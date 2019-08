One militant has been killed in an encounter in Baramulla's Sopore on Saturday morning. One soldier was also injured.

"One militant has been killed. However, the body is yet to be retrieved," said the police.

An encounter erupted in Sopore's Malmanpora area after a joint team of Army's 22RR, the police and CRPF launched cordon and search operation in the morning.

"The search party came under fire from hiding militants. The operation is on," said the police.