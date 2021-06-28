Militant killed in ongoing Srinagar encounter

Top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba arrested near operation site

One unidentified militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter between militants and security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday. A top commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested in the city earlier in the day.

A police official said one militant has been killed and another may be still hiding in Maloora area. “The operation is on,” the police said.

Earlier in the day, LeT commander Nadeem Abrar was arrested in the area close to the encounter site. “Abrar was involved in several killings. His arrest is a big success for us,” IGP Vijay Kumar said.

Initial reports suggested that Abrar was travelling in a car when he was arrested near Parimpora, which is in close vicinity of Maloora.