Other States

Militant arrested with arms and ammunition in J&K’s Kishtwar

more-in

Tariq Hussain Wani of Sounder village was arrested in a joint operation.

A militant has been arrested from a forest area in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir with a large quantity of arms and ammunition, a police official said on Tuesday.

Tariq Hussain Wani of Sounder village in Dachhan tehsil was arrested in a joint operation by the police, Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF from a temporary hideout in Ikhala Plamar forest on Monday night, the official said.

He had a gunshot wound on his left foot and was immediately rushed to the district hospital in Kishtwar, the police official said.

Wani went missing on November 14 and had joined militant ranks, he said, adding a 303 rifle, a magazine and 64 cartridges were seized from him.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
defence
armed Forces
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2019 2:44:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/militant-arrested-with-arms-and-ammunition-in-jks-kishtwar/article30148277.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY