Militant arrested with arms and ammunition in J&K’s Kishtwar

A militant has been arrested from a forest area in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir with a large quantity of arms and ammunition, a police official said on Tuesday.
Tariq Hussain Wani of Sounder village in Dachhan tehsil was arrested in a joint operation by the police, Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF from a temporary hideout in Ikhala Plamar forest on Monday night, the official said.
He had a gunshot wound on his left foot and was immediately rushed to the district hospital in Kishtwar, the police official said.
Wani went missing on November 14 and had joined militant ranks, he said, adding a 303 rifle, a magazine and 64 cartridges were seized from him.
