Mild tremors observed in Kutch

The epicentre of the quake was 24km from Rapar.

A mild tremor occurred in Gujarat’s Kutch late on Sunday night.

In Rapar town of Kutch district, a tremor of 4.1 magnitude rattled the area, prompting people to come out of their houses.

The epicentre of the quake was 24kms from Rapar.

There were no reports of any damage or casualties due to the tremors which were felt in several villages and Rapar town.

Lately, Gujarat has been witnessing mild tremors in several parts mainly in Saurashtra and Kutch region.

On Saturday, tremors occurred in Jamnagar district of Saurashtra.

