Migratory Amur falcons reach Manipur

Don’t hunt them, State Environment Minister appeals to the people

With the arrival of the migratory Amur falcons to Tamenglong district of Manipur for the annual stopover, State Forest and Environment Minister Awangbow Newmai has appealed to the people not to hunt the seasonal visitors.

These falcons visit the district every year from breeding grounds in China and Russia before beginning their onward voyage to Africa for the winter — a journey of more than 30,000 km.

Officials who have been tracking the travel routes of these birds through satellite tagging said one Amur falcon had reached the district for the third year in a row.

Mr. Newmai, in a statement, warned that the hunting of the bird was punishable under the Manipur Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and could lead to three years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹25,000

The Minister launched a poster campaign on Thursday to create awareness among the people. Officials of the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, were also present.

Less than 300 Sangai

In another development, officials said the population of the brow-antlered deer (Sangai) found only in Manipur stood at fewer than 300 in its natural habitat, the 40 sq km Keibul Lamjao National park in Bishnupur district.

However, there was a silver lining, as officials said more and more people, including hunters, were coming forward to protect the deer and the migratory birds.