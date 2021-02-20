Mentally ill woman in Madhya Pradesh dragged out of government hospital

Pictures showing a woman, apparently suffering from mental ailments, being dragged away by a security guard at the district hospital at Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, went viral on Saturday and drew angry reactions.

The incident took place on Thursday, hospital sources said.

The woman was asked to go away by hospital officials, and when she did not budge, a security guard dragged her off by her arm in full public view, they said.

On Saturday, the hospital’s civil surgeon Dr. Deevyash Verma, said that guards and even doctors had been warned that such an incident should not recur.

A doctor on duty had asked the guards to shift the woman, who is mentally ill, away from the hospital entrance, as she could have been knocked down by ambulances, he said.

In future, the staff had been asked to seek the police’s help in such situations, Dr. Verma said.

District Collector Anugraha P. on Saturday instructed hospital officials and the police to trace the woman and shift her to a hospital in Indore for treatment, an official release said.