Members of tribal women’s organisation ‘rescue’ NSCN-IM leader from Assam Rifles custody in Manipur

A group of some 500 women in Manipur have managed to “rescue” a top extremist leader from a paramilitary force that had caught him for illegal possession of arms and ammunition.

The incident happened in Ukhrul district on November 14 night soon after Assam Rifles personnel caught “Brigadier” Thotmathing of the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) and two others, including the driver of the SUV he was travelling in.

As the news of the detention in Hoomi village spread, at least 500 women blocked the road that the convoy of eight Assam Rifles vehicles were travelling on. They pulled the trio out and “set them free.”

The Tangkhul Shinao Long (TSL), a tribal women’s organisation, justified the action of its members.

“We know what happens when our people are taken captive. Our unit members across all villages along the road were alerted after the NSCN-IM officer was apprehended and they intercepted the Assam Rifles convoy at Halang village on the road to Imphal,” TSL president Veronica Zingkhai said.

The Assam Rifles personnel were surprised to be confronted by so many women and did not resist when the TSL members took custody of the apprehended men, she said.

Assam Rifles, one of the world’s oldest paramilitary forces, declined to comment.

The NSCN-IM has been engaged in peace talks with the Centre since declaring ceasefire in 1997. The two parties are expected to announce the final settlement soon.