Melanistic tiger dies in Similipal Tiger Reserve

Forest and Environment Development department attributed the death to to infighting among male tigers

May 01, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

A rare melanistic tiger was found dead in the core area of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) area, the Forest and Environment Development department said on May 1.

It attributed the death to infighting among male tigers which fiercely clash to defend their territory. The melanistic tiger is rarely found in the wild. A team of National Tiger Conservation Authority will investigate the circumstances under which the tiger died.

The STR first reported the presence of melanistic tigers in 2007. The 2016 tiger census revealed six such tigers in the reserve.

