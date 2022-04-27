Mehbooba takes umbrage at Baramulla Army school’s hijab order

‘A trust must be established with the students to make them feel welcome, safe and happy,’ the order, issued earlier this month, reads

‘A trust must be established with the students to make them feel welcome, safe and happy,’ the order, issued earlier this month, reads

Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday objected to an order on hijab issued by the Dagger Parivaar School in north Kashmir Baramulla, which is jointly run by the Indrani Balan Foundation and the Army’s Chinar Corps.

In the order, the school authorities have asked the staff “to avoid hijab during school hours, so that students can feel comfortable and forthcoming to interact with teachers and staff”.

“A trust must be established with the students to make them feel welcome, safe and happy,” the order, issued earlier this month, reads.

Uploading the order on social media, Ms. Mufti said she condemned the letter issuing diktats on hijab. “J&K may be ruled by the BJP but it’s certainly not like any other State where they bulldoze the houses of minorities and not allow them the freedom to dress as they want. Our girls will not give up their right to choose,” she said.

The Army has been running the Parivaar School since 2017 for specially-abled children.