Meghalaya seeks ₹80 cr from Centre for flood damage

The Meghalaya government has sought ₹80 crore from the Centre for damage caused by floods in West and South West Garo Hills districts, officials said.

The demand for ₹80 crore was put forward to a central team that visited the State on Saturday, they said.

“Revenue and Disaster department officials sought ₹78.65 crore for damage caused by the flood in Selsella, Demdema and Tikrikilla blocks in West Garo Hills district,” an official told PTI.

He said the South West Garo Hills deputy commissioner sought ₹1.71 crore for damage caused by the deluge in Zikzak and Betasing blocks in the district.

Both the districts experienced the worst floods in the past 25 years, according to the district officials.

The central team headed by Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary K.B. Singh visited the affected areas in the two districts on Saturday and met the officials of the district administrations and the Revenue and Disaster Management department.