Other States

Meghalaya seeks ₹80 cr from Centre for flood damage

A Garo watches his furniture as his car was washed away in a pond by the flash flood in Mendudam village in North Garo Hills, Meghalaya. File Photo.

A Garo watches his furniture as his car was washed away in a pond by the flash flood in Mendudam village in North Garo Hills, Meghalaya. File Photo.   | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

more-in

West and South West Garo Hills districts worst affected

The Meghalaya government has sought ₹80 crore from the Centre for damage caused by floods in West and South West Garo Hills districts, officials said.

The demand for ₹80 crore was put forward to a central team that visited the State on Saturday, they said.

“Revenue and Disaster department officials sought ₹78.65 crore for damage caused by the flood in Selsella, Demdema and Tikrikilla blocks in West Garo Hills district,” an official told PTI.

He said the South West Garo Hills deputy commissioner sought ₹1.71 crore for damage caused by the deluge in Zikzak and Betasing blocks in the district.

Both the districts experienced the worst floods in the past 25 years, according to the district officials.

The central team headed by Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary K.B. Singh visited the affected areas in the two districts on Saturday and met the officials of the district administrations and the Revenue and Disaster Management department.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Meghalaya
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 8, 2019 10:52:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/meghalaya-seeks-80-cr-from-centre-for-flood-damage/article29366848.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY