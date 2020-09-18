Medical store owner shot dead in Muzaffarnagar village

Kin of victim said, help — police and ambulance — reached them only after 30 minutes.

Ghaziabad

A medical store owner was shot dead by at least three assailants in a Muzaffarnagar village on Thursday night when he was returning from his shop to his residence, police said.

The incident happened in Morna village that falls under Bhopa police station of Jansath tehsil of Muzaffarnagar. Local sources said Anuj Karnwal, 35, a medical store owner was returning home, situated next to his shop when he came under heavy fire from unidentified assailants. He was referred to the government hospital in Muzaffarnagar where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

Mamta Karnwal, the deceased’s sister-in-law told reporters the family was having dinner when they heard the sound of heavy gunfire outside the residence.

“When we came out, we saw Anuj was rushing inside the main gate, while at least three persons were firing indiscriminately at him. At least six-seven rounds were fired. When Anuj’s wife tried to shut the main gate, she was also fired at. One of them climbed the gate and fired again,” she said, adding the family didn’t have enmity with anybody.

Ms. Karnwal said police help reached them after 30 minutes. “We called 112 and 100 but didn’t get any response. Even ambulance was in Bhopa and it took at least 45 minutes to reach us,” she said.

Abhishek Yadav, Senior Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarnagar, said the assailants had been identified and would be nabbed soon. “Preliminary investigation has revealed that the assailants nurtured a feeling of revenge against the deceased after a past incident.”

He also denied social media reports which suggested that the assailants tried to browbeat shop owners in the market before carrying out the crime.