‘Media using COVID-19 to divert attention from Delhi violence’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that a section of the media was playing up the spread of COVID-19 to divert public attention from the Delhi violence.

The Trinamool Congress chairperson was addressing a rally at Buniyaadpur in Dakshin Dinajpur district of north Bengal.

“Today, a lot of people are shouting corona, corona... a bit too much. Yes certainly it is a disease, and the entire world is concerned about it. But do not make people panicky,” she said.

“Some channels are playing it up in an effort to make people forget the incidents of Delhi. Do report when it occurs. We don’t want it to spread. We don’t want a single person to be infected in Bengal. But do remember all those who died in Delhi, did not die of coronavirus, dengue, encephalitis or swine flu,” she said.

Had those people in Delhi “died of the virus, we would have at least known they died due to a dreaded disease to which there is no remedy or cure”, she said.

The Chief Minister said the BJP government at the Centre did not “express any remorse or say sorry” about the deaths in Delhi. “Instead, the party is bringing a rally here and saying goli maro... keep in mind, Bengal is not Delhi,” she said.

‘Don’t distort my words’

Ms. Banerjee also clarified her remarks about “Bangladeshis” on Tuesday, warning the media of legal action if her words were distorted. “After 1947, when people came to India as refugees, there was a Liaquat-Nehru Pact. According to that, those who came to India are Indian citizens,” she said.