Measures spelt out in Rajasthan’s first agriculture budget helping farmers

Chief Minister reviews progress, lays emphasis on innovations

Under its micro-irrigation mission the Rajasthan government has approved drip irrigation equipment to 1.60 lakh farmers for use in two lakh hectares | Photo Credit: File Photo

The measures being taken under the first-ever agriculture budget presented in Rajasthan this year have helped out the farmers with a mission mode adopted for 11 thematic areas. The small and marginal farmers have benefited from subsidies for solar pumps and farm ponds, while drip irrigation has been promoted as a long-term solution in the arid regions.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had presented the agriculture budget for 2022-23 in the Assembly in February this year with the expectation to gain the support of farmers discontented with the Centre’s agricultural policies and consolidate their support for his government. A provision of ₹5,000 crore for Krishak Sathi Yojana was made in the budget.

Reviewing the progress of budgetary actions, Mr. Gehlot said all the announcements would be implemented to extend the benefits to farmers with the emphasis on innovations for the cultivators. The budget has especially promoted drip and sprinkler irrigation systems in view of scarcity of water in the State.

The schemes for small and marginal farmers were being publicised to extend the benefits to the targeted groups, Mr. Gehlot said. Drip irrigation was being promoted for the arid regions with a provision of ₹1,750 crore for four lakh farmers, while an approval has been issued for providing drip irrigation equipment to 1.60 lakh farmers for use in two lakh hectares under the State micro-irrigation mission. Besides, a subsidy of ₹61.58 crore has been given for solar pumps.

The Chief Minister said 1,000 drones would be purchased at a cost of ₹40 crore for distribution to the village cooperative societies and farmer producer organisations for spraying of pesticides in a safe and effective manner. Seeds of improved varieties were also being distributed to the marginal farmers, while 76% of the crop sowing work has been completed during the current monsoon season.

Chief Secretary Usha Sharma has given instructions for preparing a digital database of all farmers in the State to enable them to get crop loans and various subsidies and make crop insurance claims without hassles. The digital linkage will also facilitate prompt issuance of advisories related to agriculture.