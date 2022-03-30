TMC MLA barred from campaigning for seven days

The EC took action against Pandabeswar MLA for a speech threatening those who vote for the BJP.

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday barred Trinamool Congress MLA Narendranath Chakraborty from campaigning for seven days starting 10 a.m. on Wednesday for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in place for the byelections in West Bengal.

The EC took action against the Pandabeswar constituency MLA for a speech threatening those who vote for the BJP. Mr. Chakraborty had denied the allegations against him in response to a show–cause notice issued to him by the poll panel.

The EC, however, found his statement to be “threatening to voters/electors” and having the “potential to interfere with free exercise of the electoral right of elections”. It found that the MLA had violated the MCC and provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and the Indian Penal Code. Censuring him for the statement, the EC barred him from any public meetings, processions, rallies, roadshows, interviews and public utterances (in electronic, print and social media) till 8 p.m. on April 6.

The EC also wrote to the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer on Tuesday ordering that an FIR under relevant provisions be filed against the MLA for his speech.

The EC had on March 12 announced byelections to the Asansol parliamentary seat and the Ballygunge Assembly constituency to be held on April 12.