MBBS student in hospital over nCoV threat

Twenty days after returning home, a medical student from Odisha’s Kandhamal district studying in China approached local medical authorities, suspecting that he may be infected by novel coronavirus (nCoV).

The student from Phulbani had returned from China on January 11. He is a final year MBBS student of an institute near Wuhan in China. According to him, after reaching home, he had developed cough and cold as well as chest infection.

Suspecting that he may have got infected by coronavirus, he wrote to Kandhamal Chief District Medical Officer.

On Friday, the youth met Kandhamal CDMO Dr. Rajyashree Patnaik and was admitted in an isolation ward at the District Headquarter Hospital, Phulbani.

State National Health Mission director Shalini Pandit has directed blood and throat swab samples of the youth to be sent to the Regional Medical Research Centre, Bhubaneswar.

If found to be positive for coronavirus, he will be shifted to MKCG medical college and hospital in Berhampur.