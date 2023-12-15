Mayawati questions M.P. BJP govt. over banning sale of meat in open

December 15, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Lucknow:

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Friday accused the newly elected BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of suppressing self-employed people engaged in meat business, and said that instead of providing food and livelihood to the unemployed and the poor the new government had other priorities.

“Instead of providing livelihood to the unemployed and other poor labourers, the newly formed BJP government of Madhya Pradesh is suppressing those who are self-employed and openly selling fish, eggs, meat etc. due to lack of employment,” wrote Ms. Mayawati on X (formerly Twitter), adding reconsideration of this controversial decision is necessary.

Akash Anand, nephew of the BSP chief and considered her heir apparent, alleged that as most people engaged in such trade were from the minority community, the BJP was deliberately harassing them. “Due to lack of employment, most of the people working in meat, egg and fish farming come from minority communities. The BJP government deliberately harasses them. In the entire country including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, the BJP is systematically eliminating employment opportunities for Dalits and minorities and is following the policy of appeasement of a particular class. Which I strongly oppose,” said Mr. Anand, National Coordinator of the BSP.

The newly elected Madhya Pradesh government, at its first Cabinet meeting, decided to act against the sale of meat and eggs in the open. “It has been decided to act against sale of meat and eggs in the open in accordance with the existing food safety rules,” said Mohan Yadav, new Chief Minister.

Madhya Pradesh decided to launch a campaign through the Food department, police and urban local bodies to implement the ban on the sale of meat and fish in the open from December 15 to 31.