Mayawati holds meet to expand BSP’s base

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Sunday held a meeting of her party’s office-bearers to deliberate on ways and means of expanding the party base.

During the meeting, held at the office of her party’s Uttar Pradesh unit here, Ms. Mayawati also asked her party workers to observe the death anniversary of the architect of the Constitution Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on a large scale.

Dr. Ambedkar’s death anniversary falls on December 6.

“In the State capital Lucknow, people will pay their tributes at the historic Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Samajik Parivartan Sthal, which was built by the BSP, while people in other parts of the State will pay their tributes to Babasaheb in their respective areas,” the BSP said in a statement.

At the meeting, deliberations were held and instructions issued to increase the party’s voter base in the country, the statement said.

Discussions on the current political scenario in the country were also held.

Along with discussions on the recent political developments in Maharashtra, deliberations were also held on the Assembly elections in Jharkhand and the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi. “There is a vast difference between the words and actions of the government. This is very dangerous for the public interest,” the statement said.

‘Normal life hit’

Referring to the GST and demonetisation, BSP chief Mayawati in the statement, said: “GST and demonetisation were imposed upon the country in a hurried and in an immature manner, and it is the result of this that there is economic recession and widespread unemployment in the country. This has affected normal life in the country.”

She added: “The BJP, like the Congress, has made life of people of this country miserable in every way and it is is extremely worrisome.”

The birthday of BSP chief Mayawati, which falls on January 15 will be celebrated as “Jankalyankaari Diwas”, the party statement said.