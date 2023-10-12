Mayawati denies ‘fabricated’ reports on joining opposition bloc

October 12, 2023 04:44 am | Updated 04:44 am IST - Lucknow

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Wednesday reacted sharply to a “news report” that quoted Samajwadi Party (SP) General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav as saying that the BSP was joining the India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. She said the report was completely wrong, misleading, and fake. She added that the SP’s failure to refute the report, proves it is part of a disgusting political campaign aimed at tarnishing the BSP.

“The report on a news channel about the BSP reaching out to join ‘India’ alliance quoting Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav is completely wrong, baseless and fake. Why is the media bent on tarnishing its image with such fabricated news again and again, is all this part of some agenda,” reads a translated Tweet by Ms. Mayawati, on X.

The four time former U.P. CM cautioned BSP supporters. “The SP and their leaders not refuting such intemperate media reports, does it not prove that the SP is in very bad shape in Uttar Pradesh and they are also part of the abhorrent politics which is continuously active against the BSP. Party members should be cautious of such fake news,” added Ms. Mayawati.

The BSP leadership has repeatedly reiterated its stand of maintaining ‘complete distance’ from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and the opposition INDIA bloc for the upcoming parliamentary polls adding the party is moving forward on its own strength and will fight the elections on its own.