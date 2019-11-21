Mayawati backs BHU assistant professor Feroze Khan

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday came out in support of the Muslim assistant professor in the Banaras Hindu University, Feroze Khan, who has been unable to discharge his duties due to protests over his appointment by some students.

She said the wavering stance of the government and administration was “unnecessarily fuelling” the issue.

The controversy, which came about after some people linked education to the hyper-politics of religion and caste, could not be justified in any manner, Ms. Mayawati said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said the appointment of Mr. Khan, “a suitable and learned Muslim Sanskrit scholar,” as a teacher by the BHU would be considered as giving the proper patronage to talent.

“In this regard, nobody should be allowed do anything which is demoralising [for Mr. Khan]. It will be better if the government pays immediate and proper attention to it,” Ms. Mayawati said.

A group of students on Wednesday evening led a solidarity march in the BHU in support of Mr. Khan whose appointment is being opposed by some students on the grounds of his religious identity.

Under the banner of the Joint Action Commitee, BHU, a common platform for non-ABVP student groups, the students held up banners and placards declaring their support for Mr. Khan, who has left for his native place in Rajasthan due to personal reasons amid speculation that he was not in campus due to security concerns.