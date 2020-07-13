Markets, establishments to remain shut on weekends in U.P.

All markets and establishments in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on weekends as part of the State’s efforts to check the spread of COVID-19.
The markets will be cleaned and sanitised on Saturdays and Sundays, a government spokesperson said on Sunday.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed all officials to ensure that all COVID-19 hospitals have uninterrupted oxygen supply and that they also store a backup of 48 hours of oxygen.
Mr. Adityanath also asked officials to increase testing to 50,000 samples per day.
The State recorded 1,388 fresh cases over the past 24 hours and 21 deaths, taking the toll to 934, said the U.P. Health department. The State has 12,208 active cases.
The most number of deaths have been recorded in Agra (94), followed by Meerut (90) and Kanpur (86) districts.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath