Many more eager to join us: BJP

The State unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said it is in touch with at least 50 Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislators eager to switch sides ahead of the Assembly polls. Senior leaders said the party has put in place an internal committee to scrutinise the applicants and will short list those who have better experience and can add value.

“Many are excited and eager to join the BJP. But we also, have some limitations, and cannot admit everyone,” said Maharastra Water Resources Minister and senior BJP leader Girish Mahajan on Tuesday.

Senior leaders said the induction will continue across the State as the party carries begins its electoral yatra on August 1. They said even if some candidates join for a vested reasons, several others will have suitable experience to help the party grow in the future. “We are hoping that during the yatra local leaders will be convinced of BJP’s work and switch sides. We will be happy to accommodate,” said a BJP leader.

Last week, the NCP’s Mumbai unit chief Sachin Ahir joined the Sena. Soon after, its women’s unit chief for Mumbai Chitra Wagh too quit.