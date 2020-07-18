3 militants killed in Shopian operation in Jammu and Kashmir

Three militants were killed in an operation of the security forces in south Kashmir's Shopian on Saturday.
“Three militants have been killed in the operation and their bodies were recovered from a cowshed, where they were hiding,” a police official said.
A gunfight erupted in Shopian's Amshipora early Saturday morning when the security forces launched an operation based of a tip off about the presence of militants in the area.
“Militants opened fire when zeroed in,” said the police.
A joint team of Police, Army’s 62 RR and CRPF was part of the operation.
The identity and the affiliations of the slain militants could not be ascertained immediately.
Three Jaish-e-Muhammad militants were killed on Friday in south Kashmir's Kulgam, including an IED expert.
Around 136 militants have been killed in stepped up operations in Kashmir so far this year.
