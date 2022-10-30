Four killed in Mizoram oil tanker mishap

The vehicle caught fire near the Tuirial airfield

At least four people including a woman were killed and 18 others injured after an oil tanker met with an accident and exploded in Mizoram’s Aizawl district.

The incident happened Saturday night near the Tuirial airfield, the police said Sunday.

Aizawl district Superintendent of Police, C. Lalruaia said the Champhai-bound oil tanker was carrying more than 20,000 litres of petrol when it overturned at a bend on the road.

“Local people including the victims immediately after the accident were trying to collect the petrol leaking from the oil tanker when the tanker caught fire," Mr. Lalruaia said.

Four people were charred to death.

"The number of injured could be at least 18 as they are admitted in different hospitals and we are trying to collect the details,” he said .

Five of the injured, rushed to the Synod Hospital in State capital Aizawl, are said to be in a critical condition.

A taxi and two motorcycles were damaged in the incident, a local official said.