Many CPI(M) members killed in Tripura in the last 4 years: Manik Sarkar

The former CM stoutly denied the BJP’s assertion that there were no political murders after the party came to power.

Leader of Opposition in Tripura Assembly Manik Sarkar has alleged that many CPI(M) leaders and workers have been murdered in the State in the past four years of the BJP-IPFT rule.

"As many as 24 CPI(M) leaders and workers were murdered in the past four years and justice has not been done to none. The things will not move on in the way they (BJP-IPFT) think", Mr. Sarkar said while speaking to reporters at Kamalpur in South Tripura district on Monday.

However, the ruling dispensation strongly denied the allegations of political murders in Tripura after 2018 Assembly elections. "This was for the first time, no political murder took place after 2018 Assembly elections. Earlier, we used to witness heavy post poll violence", said BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee.

Sharply criticizing the BJP-IPFT government, the former chief minister said an-one sided rule is installed in the state. “People voices are being throttled. Elections are not taking place in a free and fair manner...," he said.

Mr. Sarkar said the people, who had been befooled prior to 2018 Assembly elections have started realising that they have made a big mistake.

“The BJP MLAs, who had deserted the party and joined the Congress have been openly criticising the BJP led government. Now, they are repenting for joining the saffron party with folding hands”, he said in an indirect reference to Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha quitting the saffron party and joining the Congress.

"A new storm is hovering in the State. Now, the time has come for an eyeball to eyeball protest to the wrongdoings of the government", he said.