Manjhi-Sahani meet sparks speculation

The leaders are said to be disenchanted with Bihar govt.

The recent closed-door meeting between leaders of two alliance partners of the ruling NDA in Bihar has sparked speculations in the State’s political corridor of a new power equation.

Though the two leaders, Jitan Ram Manjhi of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Mukesh Sahani of Vikashil Insaan Party, said it was a courtesy meeting, it has set tongues wagging since they have of late been critical of the ruling NDA while being soft on the Opposition RJD leader Lalu Prasad.

‘Govt. won’t last long’

“The NDA government in Bihar will only last a few days or months. Leaders of the two allies are not comfortable in the government,” senior State Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Akhilesh Singh told media persons on Wednesday.

Asked if an RJD-led government would be formed in Bihar, he said, “the RJD has the most number of MLAs, so who else will lead the formation?”

Another senior Congress leader and party spokesperson Prem Chandra Mishra said it appeared that Mr. Manjhi was disappointed with the NDA.