Manipur’s hospitals shut down amid rising COVID-19 cases

Even as the number of COVID-19 cases is rising in Manipur, leading government and private hospitals have been shut down for various reasons. At least one person has died because he was denied admission, though the reason for his death is not clear.

Health officials said the total number of COVID-19 cases in the State had touched 2,235. The rate of recovery was 68.5%.

After a few doctors and paramedical staff were found to be positive, the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, under the Union Health Ministry announced on Sunday that it would be closed till July 29. An official order issued by Dr C. Arunkumar, the medical superintendent of RIMS said all wards including OPD are closed.

Raj Medicity, a private hospital in Imphal announced that it will remain closed except for emergency services. Some wards in Shija hospital are also closed following reports that a COVID-19 patient was treated there.

Officials said Thoubal district is among the worst affected with 200 persons testing positive. Doctors in the district said they cannot run the emergency services since the hospitals are understaffed.

Three relatives of Health Minister L. Jayentakumar have tested COVID-19 positive and the locality of the Minister’s home has been declared a containment zone.

Meanwhile police have stepped up lockdown measures in some hill districts with people not allowed to leave home even on foot. Bidyapati Thingbaijam from the sub-divisional police office in Imphal West said, “We have taken strict measures to check outbreak of this disease. We appeal to all sections of people to remain indoors during the curfew and lockdown.”

Several persons who came out without curfew pass were detained and fines collected from them. Such people were not allowed to buy fuel since the government priority is those who are in essential services.

From Monday, police are not allowing the women vendors to sell anything in streets or village areas. On the other hand, more and more villagers and localities in and around Imphal have erected wood and bamboo fencings in the middle of roads to prevent people from other places from entering their respective areas.