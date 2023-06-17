Manipur Violence | Mobs clash with security forces in Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

June 17, 2023 10:01 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - Imphal

At least two civilians were injured in Imphal after the Rapid Action Force (RAF) fired rubber bullets and tear gas on a mob of 1,000 that attempted arson in the city’s Palace Compound area on June 16. The RAF also dispersed another mob of around 300 that tried to vandalise Minister Thongam Biswajit’s house in Thongju late into the night.

Multiple incidents of attempted violence, mob-build up were reported across Imphal yesterday night. Mobs had gathered in an attempt to vandalise State BJP president A. Sharda Devi’s house near Porompat in Imphal, while an Army column dispersed another mob that had gheraoed the BJP office at Singjamei. Later, joint columns of Army, Assam Rifles, RAF and the police conducted flag marches in Imphal East district.

In separate incidents, automatic gunfire was reported from Kwakta in Bishnupur district of Manipur and Kangvai in Churachandpur district through the night.

An attempt was also made to loot weapons from Iringbam police station in Imphal West. However, no weapons were stolen.

Earlier in the day, crowds set up roadblocks and torched properties in the heart of Imphal town on Friday, officials said.

Among others, a house belonging to Union Minister R.K. Ranjan Singh was attacked and attempts were made to burn it down on Thursday night. A warehouse near the royal palace belonging to a retired tribal IAS officer was burnt down completely on Friday.

Security guards and firefighters managed to control arson attempts by the mob and save the house of the Minister of state for External Affairs here from being gutted on Thursday night.

A mob clashed with RAF personnel on Friday evening after it had set the warehouse afire. The group also burnt tyres, logs and waste in the middle of roads in Wangkhei, Porompat and Thangapat areas affecting the flow of traffic in Manipur's capital town, officials said.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago.

The State government has imposed a curfew on 11 districts and banned internet services in a bid to stop the spread of rumours in the State.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40% of the population and reside in the hill districts.

