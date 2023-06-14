Manipur violence | At least 11 killed in late night attack in Khamenlok

June 14, 2023 11:10 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - IMPHAL

At least eleven villagers were massacred in a late night attack at Khamenlok in Imphal East district of violence-hit Manipur on June 13, police said. Several injured persons have been admitted in government and private hospitals. Hospital sources said that the death toll will increase since many wounded persons are admitted in the ICUs.

The dead bodies have been kept in the mortuary of J.N. Institute of Medical Sciences, Porompat in Imphal.

Also read | The next step: On Manipur and the path to normalcy

Police said that the Kuki militants hurled several bombs at Khamenlok late on Tuesday night killing and injuring several villagers. The unhurt villagers rushed out of their houses to flee to safe areas. However the waiting tribal militants opened fire on the escaping villagers. Additional forces were rushed to Khamenlok. After some minutes of exchange of fire, tribal militants retreated.

Khamenlok has been the main battleground for the Kuki tribal militants and the non-tribal Meiteis. In the past few days several persons were killed and wounded in clashes with the militant groups who are armed with many sophisticated weapons.

Reacting to the massacre of innocent villagers, the CLP leader, Okram Ibobi, said that during election time the BJP bigshots rushed to Manipur almost every second day. “Today no such leader is seen here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not spoken a word on these killings which had started from May 3. Representatives of ten political parties are planning to rush to Delhi to demand a lasting solution to the bloody confrontations”. He added that the parties are demanding a special session of the Manipur Assembly to discuss the burgeoning bloodshed. The violence Manipur is experiencing now is “quite unprecedented”.

Also read | Manipur, a rude reminder of northeast tensions

The District Magistrates in Imphal East and Imphal West had shortened the curfew. In view of the “improved law and order situation” the curfew hours were relaxed in these two districts from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday. However women protested firing of rubber bullets and tear gas canisters in the Imphal areas. Besides, some security personnel had smashed wind screens of parked cars. Some houses were also fired on smashing their window panes. The rescheduled curfew hours in these two districts are from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Several women staged a sit-in protest in front of the house of Late R.K. Dorendra, former Chief Minister. The house was fired on by the security personnel on Monday night when women protested the smashing wind screens of the parked cars nearby.

The women in the rest of the State are also staging sit-in protests demanding implementing the NRC. The women are also taking out nocturnal torchlight rallies to come down heavily on the “narco-terrorism” in Manipur. They are also demanding withdrawal of Assam Rifles personnel from Manipur valley saying that they are discriminating against the Meiteis.