Manipur tribal district to get essentials via alternative routes

August 27, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Manipur government will start transporting essential commodities to the hill district of Churachandpur from August 28, in coordination with the army and other central security forces. It is ensuring that medical supplies reach the district, with the Health department undertaking aerial supply through the Border Security Force (BSF), Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, a State government statement said.

Supplies to the district, which is dominated by the tribal Kuki-Zo community, have been disrupted as critical highways have been blocked by women-led Meitei groups. Transporters in Imphal have refused to ply to the area, citing the risk to their personal safety.

In retaliation, on August 21, a Kuki body had re-imposed its blockade on the Dimapur-Imphal National Highway 2 in Kangpokpi district, a route through which essentials are supplied to the Meitei-dominated valley areas. However, this is not a critical situation as an alternative route exists to supply the valley.

Alternative routes

Now, the State government is starting to develop alternative supply routes for the tribal areas as well. “Alternative supply chain cum transportation of essential commodities to Churachandpur district has been taken up through Silchar (Assam) and Aizwal (Mizoram) as the supply chain from Imphal-Dimapur (Nagaland) is broken,” the government statement said.

It added that issues faced during transportation include the unwillingness of transportation operators to operate between Imphal to Churachandpur, and other law and order issues at the inter-district boundary which hampers the smooth movement of essential commodities.

Managing price rise

The State government said that the security issues on the National Highways are being addressed by the State Police along with the Assam Rifles, Central Armed Police Forces, and district trade and commerce departments, in coordination with the general public.

Regular review meetings on the price and availability of commodities are being held by the district commissioner. Retail sale of rice was also undertaken from the stock held by the Food Corporation of India, including 4,823.50 quintals of rice sold under its open market scheme. Price reporting centres have also been established and stringent action is being taken against hoarders and black marketers manipulating market prices, the State government said.

Ethnic violence erupted in Manipur on May 3 between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei people. More than 150 people have been killed in the violence and more than 50,000 people have been internally displaced.