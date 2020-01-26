Manipur to replace Assam Rifles units

At a late-night meeting on Friday, the Manipur Cabinet resolved to replace the Assam Rifles personnel manning some border check posts with personnel of the State security forces. If required, CRPF will assist these forces.

The decision follows a complaint of assault and misbehaviour by personnel of the Assam Rifles with a woman IPS officer at the Khudengthabi check post, near the Manipur-Myanmar border, on January 19. Reports said Rifleman P.K. Pandey of 12 Assam Rifles led the team at the check post. The Assam Rifles, however, have denied the charges.

Government spokesperson T. Biswajit said there have been earlier allegations, including from ministers, of misbehaviour by Assam Rifles personnel.

However, officials said the State’s move will be subject to approval by the Union Home Minister since the Assam Rifles and other central paramilitary forces operate in the Northeast under the Home Ministry.