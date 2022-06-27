Manipur Shiv Sena members detained in Guwahati

70 party workers want to reach rebel Maharashtra MLAs to urge a patch-up with Uddhav Thackeray

Security personnel stand guard at Radisson Blu Hotel, where rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other supporting MLAs are staying, in Guwahati, on June 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Four Shiv Sena members from Manipur were on Monday detained from near the five star hotel where the dissident party MLAs from Maharashtra, led by Eknath Shinde, are holed up.

About 70 Shiv Sena workers from Manipur, Tripura, and different parts of Assam have been camping in Guwahati in a bid to reach the dissidents and request them to patch up with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“We are opposed to the division of the Shiv Sena that Balasaheb Thackeray had launched. Seventeen of us from Manipur had gone to the hotel area to meet the rebel MLAs but the police detained four of us,” the party’s Manipur chief, M. Tombi Singh said.

The hotel on the outskirts of Guwahati was virtually turned into a fortress after Mr. Shinde and more than 40 other Shiv Sena and Independent MLAs began arriving in batches from June 22.

At least 200 security personnel have been deployed around the hotel, and the entry and exit of people, including Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and top bureaucrats and police personnel, is being recorded in a register at the hotel’s entrance.

The hotel has stopped fresh bookings, an executive said.