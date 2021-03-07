Manipur rebel ‘executed’ by insurgents for kidnapping and murdering girl

Reports said that a kangaroo court found him guilty of kidnapping and murdering Luiningla Elizabeth, eight-year-old daughter of Francis Ngajokpa who was a Cabinet Minister.

A rebel leader identified as Nando was ‘executed’ by a proscribed insurgent group on March 2, local media reports said on Sunday.

Police believe that the execution took place somewhere in a foreign country. Reports said that the kangaroo court found him guilty of kidnapping and murdering Luiningla Elizabeth, an eight-year-old-student and daughter of Francis Ngajokpa who was a Cabinet Minister.

The student of class three was kidnapped from Little Flower School in Imphal on November 4, 2003 by some armed persons. Despite a major manhunt she could not be traced. Her body stuffed in a gunny bag was found on November 12.

Eventually, Nando was arrested by a special team and remanded in judicial custody. Later, he was lodged in the security ward of J.N. Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, as he had complained of illness. Nando escaped from the security ward on March 26, 2019. Officials are yet to reconstruct the scene as to how he escaped despite the deployment of armed police guards.