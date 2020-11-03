Manipur observes anniversary of burning of royal chronicle

Manipur observed the 288th anniversary of the burning of Puyas, a royal chronicle which records all happenings in the State, on Monday.

“In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a low key affair this time,” said L. Dhananjoy, chairman of the apex body of six civil organisations that have been observing the day. The function was held at Kangla Uttra in Imphal.

“A Hindu missionary Shanti Das Gosai, who spread Vaishnavism in Manipur, ganged up with the then king of Manipur, Pamheiba, to burn the religious and other scriptures,” vice-chairman N. Sanjit said. Had these scriptures not been incinerated, the mounting mistrust among the indigenous peoples would never have cropped up. It was in 1732 that the chronicles were burned. “The function is held every year to remember the “black day in the history of Manipur,” he said.