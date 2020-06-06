Other States

Manipur HC order on 7 MLAs on June 8

A single Bench of Justice Kh. Nobin Singh of the Manipur High Court on Friday heard the disqualification petitions filed against seven ‘defected’ Congress MLAs and issued a notification saying the order would be pronounced on June 8.

Senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal led the team of advocates representing party applicants. Kh. Tarunkumar senior advocate, appeared for Assembly Speaker Yumnam Khemchand and senior advocate H.S.Paonam led the team for the seven MLAs.

The Congress is seeking their disqualification or a ban on entry into the Assembly. It says they had “joined” the BJP although they were elected in the 2017 Assembly polls on the Congress ticket.

The Speaker’s tribunal disqualified Forest Minister T. Shyamkumar on March 28 after a court order. He joined the BJP even before he was sworn in as a member of the Assembly.

The 59 elected members shall vote for the lone Rayja Sabha member on June 19. The BJP and its allies are fielding the titular king of Manipur Leishemba Sanaajaoba and the Congress T. Mangibabu, a former MLA. The voting by the seven MLAs will be crucial in the numbers game.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 5:02:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/manipur-hc-order-on-7-mlas-on-june-8/article31762370.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY