HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manipur extends internet ban till June 10

Nearly 98 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence in Manipur that broke out a month ago

June 06, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Imphal

PTI
People at a medical camp organised by Army, in an area of Manipur on June 5, 2023.

People at a medical camp organised by Army, in an area of Manipur on June 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Manipur government on June 6 extended its ban on internet services till June 10.

The suspension of mobile data services, including broadband, has been extended till 3 p.m. of June 10, an order issued by Commissioner (Home) H. Gyan Prakash said.

The ban was imposed on May 3.

ALSO READ
Manipur violence | At least 98 killed, 310 injured, says State government

Nearly 98 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence in Manipur that broke out a month ago. A total of 37,450 people are currently sheltered in 272 relief camps.

Clashes first broke out in the Northeastern State on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40% of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Around 10,000 Army and Assam Rifles personnel have been deployed in the State to bring back peace.

Related Topics

Manipur / unrest, conflicts and war / Caste violence / tribals

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.