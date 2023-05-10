HamberMenu
What is behind the eruption of communal violence in Manipur? | In Focus podcast

Patricia Mukhim tells us what triggered the communal violence in Manipur, the role of the state government and what steps can lead to normalcy.

May 10, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

About 60 have been killed, more than 230 injured, and thousands have been displaced following inter-ethnic clashes in Manipur. According to the state government, around 1,700 houses, including religious places, were burnt.

The clashes followed months of mounting tensions over successive measures by the Manipur government that the state’s tribal groups believe to be against their interests. The immediate trigger for the conflict seemed to be an order of the Manipur High Court directing the State government to submit its recommendation -- to include the state’s majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list – to the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry by May 29.

On May 3, as the All Tribal Students’ Union (ATSU), organised a ‘solidarity march’ to protest against this move, violence broke out, and spread to different parts of the state.

So, what are the issues behind the communal clashes rocking the state? What are the moves by the state government that have proved controversial among the tribal populations? And what possible steps could lead to the restoration of peace in the state?

Guest: Patricia Mukhim, Editor, Shillong Times

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

