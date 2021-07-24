Manipur erupts in joy as Mirabai Chanu bags silver in Tokyo Olympics

Manipur CM, Congress leaders congratulate her.

All sections of people of Manipur joined hands with those in the rest of the country in congratulating Padma Shri Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who won the first silver medal in the 49-kg category in the Tokyo Olympics.

Bhakta Charan Das, general secretary of the All India Congress Committee now camping here said, “Miss Mirabai has done the country and the people proud by winning the first silver medal in the Olympics games. I on behalf of Mrs. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi congratulate her. I also congratulate the people of this soil on this proud moment.”

T. Radheshyam, former Minister and now Congress MLA and president of the Manipur Olympics Association, said, “It is a great day for Manipur and the rest of the country. Mirabai has made all of us proud by winning the country’s first medal at Tokyo. In the history of India it is the first time that an Indian has won the silver medal in weight lifting.”

Despite curfew and other COVIND-19 restrictions, people celebrated the great event. “But she will do better in the next Olympics games” is the refrain.

Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren, who is in Meghalaya, has congratulated Ms. Mirabai Chanu on her victory. Mr. Biren, who was a national level footballer, had some weeks ago announced rewards amounting to more than ₹1 crore for any Manipuri player who wins a medal. Cash incentives will be given to all those who take part in the games.

An elderly woman in her village, Nongpok Kakching, said, “I knew she would shine one day since from her childhood she has been strong and good natured girl.”