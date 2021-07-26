Manipur CM Biren assures suitable job for Mirabai Chanu

He has also announce a reward of ₹1 crore for the weightlifter

An overjoyed Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren assured weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu that on her return the government will give her a job suitable to her as a token of gratitude.

Talking to her on Sunday through video conferencing, Mr. Biren said, “You no longer have to be a ticket checking inspector in the railways”. The weightlifter had been working as a tickets inspector in the Indian Railways. Ms. Chanu profusely thanked the Chief Minister for this kind gesture.

Mr. Biren said, “₹1 crore is set aside for you. You will get it on arrival in Imphal. Besides the plum job will be of an officer’s rank”. Other government departments and prominent citizens including politicians have started announcing cash rewards for Ms. Chanu. On Sunday, Education Minister S. Rajen announced that his department will give ₹3 lakh to the weightlifter.

Thanking the Chief Minister and people for their unwavering support, Ms. Chanu said that she will soon return home and meet all her well-wishers.

Mr. Biren also exuded confidence that international boxer Mary Kom will surely win a gold medal. She had bagged six medals in different events. However, Mr. Biren did not promise any government job to her. She was appointed sometime back in the police department to the rank of police superintendent. Meanwhile, Sushila Likmabam who had bowed out of the Judo bout in Tokyo said, “I am not disheartened by the defeat. I will work hard so that I do better in the next Olympics. I am happy that my friend Mirabai could open the medal account for India”.