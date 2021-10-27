Manipur CM asks residents to submit licensed guns

Step in view of clashes ahead of Assembly elections to be held in March

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren said on Wednesday all licensed gun owners should deposit the weapons at the nearest police stations. Though the schedule for the Assembly elections to be held in March 2022 is yet to be announced by the Election Commission, the step became necessary in view of the increasing number of clashes among the supporters of several politicians, during which guns including AK-47 rifles are used, he said.

Mr. Biren said, “It is rather unfortunate that election-related violent incidents are taking place in the State. Politicians should restrain their supporters. The Government shall take up all steps to maintain law and order and the guilty ones will be booked irrespective of their political affiliations.”

Several houses, buildings and motorcycles had been torched during the clashes. One man is battling for his life in a private hospital. No one has been arrested in connection with the incident so far.

The Chief Minister said, “Let there be political rallies, public meetings or house campaign and other forms to seek votes since it is a democracy. There is no sense in boycotting some politicians and preventing them from entering certain villages.”

However, the supporters should strictly observe the COVID-19 protocols in view of the emergence of the new variants. He had already asked to step up vigilance at the entry points at Mao, Jiribam and others to check infected persons trying to enter Manipur. Mr. Biren also promised action against culprits — allegedly by some Congress activists of the Heirok constituency — involved in beating up Rameshwar Elangbam, a reporter with a local vernacular daily,

He also asked the police to take up preventive steps to check clashes and objectionable activities based on intelligence inputs. “As the Home Minister, I must say if the police do not do so, then there is dismal failure, intelligence or otherwise.”